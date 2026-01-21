Man who assassinated former Japanese prime minister gets life in prison

TOKYO — A Japanese court sentenced a man who admitted assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to life imprisonment on Wednesday, according to NHK public television. The case has revealed decades of cozy ties between Japan's governing party and a controversial South Korean church.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, earlier pleaded guilty to killing Abe in July 2022 during his election campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was serving as a regular lawmaker after leaving the prime minister's job when he was killed in 2022 while campaigning in the western city of Nara. It shocked a nation with strict gun control.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, pleaded guilty to murder in the trial that started in October. The Nara District Court confirmed the verdict and sentenced Yamagami to life in prison, as prosecutors requested.

Shooter said he was motivated by hatred of a controversial church

Yamagami said he killed Abe after seeing a video message the former leader sent to a group affiliated with the Unification Church. He added that his goal was to hurt the church, which he hated, and expose its ties with Abe.

Prosecutors demanded life imprisonment for Yamagami, while his lawyers sought a sentence of no more than 20 years, citing his troubles as the child of a church adherent. Japanese law authorizes the death penalty in murder cases, but prosecutors do not usually request it unless at least two people are killed.

The revelation of close ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the church caused the party to pull back from the church. It also prompted investigations that ended with the church's Japanese branch being stripped of its tax-exempt religious status and ordered dissolved.

The killing has also led to officials working to increase police protection of dignitaries.

Shooting at a crowded election campaign venue

Abe was shot on July 8, 2022, while giving a speech outside a train station in Nara. In footage captured by television cameras, two gunshots ring out as the politician raises his fist. He collapses holding his chest, his shirt smeared with blood. Officials say Abe died almost instantly.

Yamagami was captured on the spot. He said he initially planned to kill the leader of the Unification Church, but switched targets to Abe because of the difficulty of getting close to the leader.

Yamagami won sympathy from people skeptical of church

Yamagami’s case also brought attention to the children of Unification Church adherents in Japan, and influenced a law meant to restrict malicious donation solicitations by religious and other groups.

Thousands of people signed a petition requesting leniency for Yamagami, and others have sent care packages to his relatives and the detention center where he's being housed.

