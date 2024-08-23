Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel's evacuation orders have displaced 90% of Gaza residents, UN says

Successive Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza, including 12 just in August, have displaced 90% of its 2.1 million residents since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, the top United Nations humanitarian official for the Palestinian territory says.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris says she and President Joe Biden are working to end the war in Gaza, where the International Rescue Committee says the polio virus has been circulating for the first time in 25 years due to the destruction of hospitals and water infrastructure, along with overcrowded living conditions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office says a delegation from the country has arrived in Cairo to resume efforts to salvage a cease-fire deal. The talks are being mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. A crucial sticking point involves Israel’s demand for lasting control over two strategic corridors in Gaza.

The war began Oct. 7, when Hamas and other militants stormed Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted around 250. Some 110 hostages are still inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead. The Israeli offensive launched in response has killed over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the local Health Ministry, which does not say how many were militants or civilians.

Here’s the latest:

CHICAGO — United States Vice President Kamala Harris says she and President Joe Biden are working to end the war in Gaza as she closed out the Democratic National Convention.

Harris declared Thursday that she would “always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

“At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating," she said. “Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. … President Biden and I are working to end this war.”

She indicated that the suffering could end with a cease-fire and the release of hostages taken in the October raid.

On Wednesday, the parents of one of the young men being held hostage in Gaza addressed the convention.

Israel's evacuation orders have displaced 90% of Gaza residents, UN says

UNITED NATIONS — Successive Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza, including 12 just in August, have displaced 90% of its 2.1 million residents since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, the top United Nations humanitarian official for the Palestinian territory says.

Muhannad Hadi said the evacuation orders are endangering civilians instead of protecting them. “They are forcing families to flee again, often under fire and with the few belongings they can carry with them, into an ever-shrinking area" that is crowded and unsafe.

Civilians are being deprived of medical care, shelter, water wells and humanitarian supplies, “running from one destroyed place to another, with no end in sight," he said.

Hadi said in the statement Thursday that international humanitarian law requires the protection of civilians. “The way forward is as clear as it is urgent: Protect civilians, release the hostages, facilitate humanitarian access, agree on a cease-fire.”

The evacuations are also the latest threat to U.N. personnel working in Gaza and affect humanitarian facilities, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. He cited as an example that the U.N. World Food Program lost access to its warehouse in central Deir al-Balah.

“This was the third and last operational warehouse in Gaza’s middle area,” Dujarric said. “Five community kitchens operated by WFP have also been evacuated, as the agency seeks new locations for them.”

