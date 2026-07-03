Interpol names suspect in Monaco bombing that reportedly targeted Russia-linked Ukrainian tycoon

MONACO — Interpol on Friday named the suspect in the Monaco bombing that reportedly targeted a Ukrainian tycoon with links to Russia.

It identified Anastasiia Berezovska, a 39-year-old woman from Ukraine, as the suspect in a Red Notice posted on its website seeking her arrest.

The Interpol notice says she has a tattoo, possibly of a snake, on her right arm from the shoulder to the elbow. It says she was born in Ukraine, has dark hair, and speaks German.

It says her arrest is sought by authorities in Monaco for attempted murder and other charges.

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