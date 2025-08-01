Indonesia set to release hundreds of prisoners under president's clemency plan

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia is set to begin releasing hundreds of convicts from its notoriously overcrowded prisons after parliament approved the first stage of President Prabowo Subianto’s wide-ranging clemency plan.

The first group of 1,116 will begin leaving prisons next week, and include prominent rivals of previous President Joko Widodo who were jailed during his term, as well as Papuan independence activists.

The announcement was made late Thursday by the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas after a consultation between the government and party factions in the legislature.

Subianto surprised the nation barely two months after he took office in October when he said he planned to grant clemency to 44,000 inmates nationwide. Past Indonesian leaders have rarely used their amnesty powers, which require the approval of parliament.

Agtas said the government is prioritizing prisoners with mental disorders, the elderly, critically ill and those convicted of blasphemy or insulting the country’s leader.

Among the convicts set to be released are several prominent opposition figures, including Hasto Kristiyanto, the Secretary General of the country’s only formal opposition party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle.

Kristiyanto, a former Widodo ally who turned to harshly criticize the former president and his family, was sentenced last week to 3.5 years in prison over bribery in a 2019 legislative seat appointment scheme.

Agtas said parliament also approved an end to criminal proceedings against former Trade Minister Tom Lembong, a onetime Widodo ally who broke with him during the 2024 presidential election to support political rival Anies Baswedan. Lembong received a 4.5 year sentence and had been preparing to appeal it before Subianto proposed him for clemency.

“Both have demonstrated service to the nation, and our priority now is to strengthen the unity of the nation,” Agtas said.

The group also includes six Papuan independence activists who are currently serving prison sentences for treason. Agtas said they were released the government considers their movement unarmed.

Authorities are expected to submit a second list of 1,668 inmates to parliament in the near future, he added.

