Hamas frees 3 more Israeli hostages in latest exchange

NUSEIRAT, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Hamas has handed over three more Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in the latest exchange under the fragile ceasefire.

The three Israeli men in their 20s — Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen — were brought out by masked, armed Hamas fighters to pose on a stage before hundreds of Palestinians in the central town of Nuseirat. They were dressed in fake army uniforms, though they were not soldiers when they were kidnapped. Shem Tov and Wenkert smiled and waved at the crowd.

Watching the release, Cohen’s family and friends in Israel chanted “Eliya! Eliya! Eliya!” and cheered when they saw him for the first time. Shem Tov’s grandmother ululated in joy, shrieking, “Omer, my joy! My life!” as she saw him.

The three were put in Red Cross vehicles that then headed for Israel.

Earlier in the day, two other hostages were freed in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. A sixth hostage, 36-year-old Hesham al-Sayed, is also due to be released Saturday.

Cohen, Shem Tov and Wenkert were abducted by Hamas fighters at the Nova music festival when militants stormed into southern Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 in the attack that triggered the nearly 16-month Israeli campaign in Gaza.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Hamas freed the first two of six Israeli hostages due to be released Saturday even as heightened tension between the adversaries clouded the future of the fragile ceasefire deal.

The two hostages — Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 38 — were put into Red Cross vehicles after being brought out onto a stage by masked and armed Hamas fighters in front of a crowd in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Soon after, the Israeli military confirmed that the two had been brought into Israel.

A few hours later, Red Cross vehicles arrived in the central town of Nuseirat for the next handover.

The latest hostage release, to be followed by the freeing of hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, is going ahead after tensions mounted over a grisly and heart-wrenching dispute triggered this week when Hamas initially handed over the wrong body for Shiri Bibas, an Israeli mother of two young boys abducted by militants.

The remains that Hamas transferred with her sons’ bodies on Thursday were later determined to be those of an unidentified Palestinian woman. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge for “a cruel and malicious violation,” while Hamas suggested it had been a mistake.

On Friday night, the small militant group believed to have been holding Bibas and her sons — the Palestinian Mujahedeen Brigades — said it handed over a second body. On Saturday morning, Bibas’ family said Israeli forensic authorities had confirmed the remains were hers.

“For 16 months we sought certainty, and now that it’s here, it brings no comfort, though we hope it marks the beginning of closure,” the family said.

Difficult negotiations likely over the ceasefire's next phase

The dispute over the body’s identity raised new doubt about the ceasefire deal, which has paused over 15 months of war but is nearing the end of its first phase. Negotiations over a second phase, in which Hamas would release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal, are likely to be even more difficult.

The six hostages being freed Saturday are the last living ones to be released under the ceasefire’s first phase. The new releases brought a moment of joy and relief for families, but with the ceasefire's future uncertain, fears remain over the fate of the remaining hostages seized during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 in Israel and ignited the war.

“This is an unforgettable moment, where all emotions are rapidly mixing together. Our Tal is with us,” Shoham's family said in a statement, calling for a deal the be reached for the release of all those still captive. "There is a window of opportunity; we must not miss it.”

Shoham, who also holds Austrian citizenship, was visiting his wife’s family in Kibbutz Be’eri when Hamas militants stormed into the community during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. Shoham’s wife, two young children, and three other relatives who werfe abducted with him were freed in a November 2023 exchange.

Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli, had been held in Gaza since entering on his own in 2014. Watching the handover on Israeli media, Mengistu’s family broke out into a Hebrew song, “Here is the Light,” as they saw him for the first time in more than a decade.

The others to be freed Saturday include Eliya Cohen, 27; Omer Shem Tov, 22; and Omer Wenkert, 23. All three were abducted from a music festival during the Oct. 7 attack. Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, who also crossed into Gaza on his own years ago, is also to be returned to Israel as part of the deal.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners set for release

More than 600 Palestinians jailed in Israel will be freed in exchange, the Palestinian prisoners media office said Friday. The prisoners set for release include 50 serving life sentences, 60 with long sentences, 47 who were released under a previous hostage-for-prisoner exchange and 445 Palestinians who were seized by Israeli troops in Gaza since the war began.

Hamas has said it will also release four more bodies next week, completing the first phase of the ceasefire. If that plan is carried out, Hamas would retain about 60 hostages, about half of whom are believed to be alive.

Hamas has said it won't release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal. Netanyahu, with the full backing of the Trump administration, says he's committed to destroying Hamas' military and governing capacities and returning all the hostages, goals widely seen as mutually exclusive.

Trump's Gaza plan adds to uncertainty

Trump's proposal to remove about 2 million Palestinians from Gaza so the U.S. can own and rebuild it has thrown the ceasefire into further doubt. His idea has been welcomed by Netanyahu but universally rejected by Palestinians and Arab countries.

Trump said Friday that he was “a little surprised” by rejections of the proposal by Egypt and Jordan and that he would not impose it.

“I’ll tell you, the way to do it is my plan. I think that’s the plan that really works. But I’m not forcing it. I’m just going to sit back and recommend it,” Trump said in a Fox News interview.

Israel’s military offensive killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

The offensive destroyed vast areas of Gaza, reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble. At its height, the war displaced 90% of Gaza's population. Many have returned to their homes to find nothing left and no way of rebuilding.

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, and Lidman from Tel Aviv, Israel. AP correspondents Abdel-Kareem Hana in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

