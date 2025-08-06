Ghana says a helicopter crash kills 8 including defense and environment ministers

ACCRA, Ghana — (AP) — Ghana 's government says a helicopter crash has killed eight people including the West African nation's defense and environment ministers.

The military says the helicopter took off Wednesday morning from the capital, Accra, toward Obuasi in the Ashanti region but went off the radar. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Also on board were the vice-chair of the ruling party, the National Democratic Congress, and a top national security adviser.

Ghana's government describes the crash as a “national tragedy."

