A former staffer exposes how Russia's disinformation machine worked in Central African Republic

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — When Ephrem Yalike-Ngonzo was first approached in 2019 by a Russian who suggested he help promote the activities of the Central African Republic's army and Russian forces in the country, the journalist believed that he was doing the right thing.

But he soon realized that he was recruited by Kremlin-backed Wagner forces to spread Russian propaganda in the country, the crown jewel in Moscow's operations on the African continent.

Despite threats and intimidation, Yalike-Ngonzo fled and made it to Europe several months ago with the help of The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa. On Thursday, he became the first person to tell the story of the Russian disinformation machine in Central African Republic from the inside.

“It is important for me to share this story so that justice can be done,” he told The Associated Press in an interview. “To denounce the disrespect of human rights, and to expose the disinformation system which can be replicated in other countries.”

Yalike-Ngonzo said that for three years he was tasked with writing stories praising the activities of the Russian forces and the army and military government of the Central African Republic and placing them in local media outlets. He was also asked to organize anti-Western demonstrations and suppress voices critical of the government.

He started asking himself questions when he was told to write an article containing false information about the situation in the country in a bid to silence dissent.

“I realized it was against my conscience,” he told the AP. “This was not journalism ... They were pushing me: you should do this, you should write about this.”

Russia has in recent years emerged as the security partner of choice for a growing number of African countries, displacing traditional allies such as France and the U.S.

Central African Republic has been in conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced then-president François Bozizé from office. It is one of the first countries in which Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenaries established their operations on the pledge of fighting back rebel groups and bringing back peace.

But instead of stabilizing the country, Wagner forces have been accused of gross human rights violations and defending the brutal military regime of Faustin-Archange Touadéra, in power since March 2016. Moscow has also put in place a multi-faceted disinformation strategy in Africa, Western diplomats said, with the aim of promoting a positive image of Kremlin, while spreading anti-Western sentiment and destabilizing democratic institutions.

According to Africa Centre for Strategic Studies, Russia continues to be the primary purveyor of disinformation in Africa, and is responsible for nearly 40 percent of all disinformation campaigns on the continent.

Yalike-Ngonzo said he was first approached by a Russian national who introduced himself as “Micha," who offered him 200,000 CFA francs, or around $320 per month — two and half times more than his salary as an editor in chief of Potentiel, a local news outlet.

“I thought I was contributing to bringing back peace in the country,” he said. “I did it for patriotic reasons.”

A two-year investigation led by Forbidden Stories, a consortium of investigative journalists and partners including French newspaper Le Monde, who first revealed Yalike-Ngonzo's story, identified "Micha" as Mikhail Mikhailovitch Prudnikov, a Russian agent with direct links to Yevgeny Prigozhin's networks. The AP was unable to verify the information provided by Yalike-Ngonzo in the interview.

As his salary grew, he quit his job at Potentiel, and was promoted to the position of the head of Wagner’s relations with the local media.

Wagner mercenaries are notorious for their human rights record. Two years ago in Mali, the group and the country's army were accused of executing about 300 men — some suspected of being Islamist extremists, but most civilians — in what Human Rights Watch called the worst single atrocity reported in the country's decade-long armed conflict. And in Central African Republic, mercenaries train the army on torture tactics, including how to cut hands, remove nails, throw fuel and burn people alive, according to watchdog The Sentry.

Yalike-Ngonzo said he was also told to cover up abuses committed by Wagner forces in his country. At that point, he already wanted out, he said, but he was afraid of his employers, who threatened him after a story critical of Wagner was published in local media.

“They accused me of writing it,” he said. “There were a lot of hidden threats."

“They were very close to the military regime. I was scared for my life," he added.

When the journalist tried to flee with his family by taking a plane to France, he was stopped at the airport by security forces who blocked them from boarding the plane. A police officer warned him that "it’s the Russians who will handle you," he recalled. He was taken in for questioning, but then let go and told to come back the following day.

Yalike-Ngonzo then went into hiding and crossed into Congo, from where he got to Europe.

While other journalists in Central African Republic continue to work for the Russians. Yalike-Ngonzo said Russian propaganda has failed to win over the population.

“People do not have a positive view of the Russians,” he said. “But everyone is afraid to say so.”

