Confirmed Ebola cases in Congo outbreak top 1,000 with 254 deaths, authorities say

BUNIA, Congo — Confirmed cases in the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo have reached 1,003, including 254 deaths, officials said in a statement late Sunday.

A total of 100 people have recovered in the outbreak concentrated in the Ituri province since it was declared on May 15, Congo’s Ministry of Health said.

The Ebola outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which has no vaccines or treatment, was the worst ever after just a month. Officials admit there could be far more cases they still don’t know about and that the peak of the outbreak is still ahead.

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