Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Trump at the White House on Tuesday

TORONTO — (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday he will visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The high-stakes meeting comes as Trump continues his trade war and annexation threats.

Carney's Liberal Party scored a stunning comeback victory in a vote widely seen as a rebuke of Trump, whose trade war and attacks on Canadian sovereignty outraged voters.

“Canadians elected a new government to stand up to President Trump and build a strong economy,” Carney said in his first remarks since since election night.

Carney also said King Charles III will deliver a speech outlining the Canadian government's priorities on May 27, when Parliament resumes. Charles is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Carney has emphasized Canada's oldest allies, the United Kingdom and France, since becoming prime minister after the resignation of Justin Trudeau. Carney repeated that the the old relationship with the U.S. based on steadily increasing integration is over.

"On Tuesday, I had a very constructive call with President Trump, and we agreed to meet next Tuesday in Washington," Carney said. “My government will fight to get the best deal for Canada.”

Carney previously said that Canada's close friendship with the U.S. has ended and that the 80-year period when the U.S. embraced the mantle of global economic leadership and forged alliances rooted in trust and mutual respect is over.

Trump mocked Carney’s predecessor by calling him Governor Trudeau. He hasn’t trolled Carney.

Robert Bothwell, a University of Toronto professor of Canadian history and international relations, said Carney should not go to Washington because he risks Trump insulting Canada and him too.

“There is absolutely no reason to. You can’t bargain with Trump. His word is not his bond. It’s like writing on the water of a pond, a scummy pond. We have nothing to gain,” Bothwell said.

Carney also outlined the priorities of his new government four days after Canadians voted in the Liberals for a fourth mandate.

“Now the election is over, and we are in a once-in-a-lifetime crisis. It’s time to come together, to put our Team Canada sweaters, and win big,” Carney said. “Now is the time for ambition, to be bold, to meet this crisis with the overwhelming, positive force of a united Canada.”

