Canada joins other countries in recognizing a Palestinian state ahead of UN General Assembly

TORONTO — (AP) — Canada recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday despite opposition from the U.S, with the hope it paves the way for peace based on two states living side by side.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on the social platform X that Canada had recognized a Palestinian state.

He had already said in late July he would do so as many Western countries are increasingly fed up with the intensifying war in Gaza.

The move comes ahead of the U.N. General Assembly this week, where other nations, including Australia and France, are also expected to recognize a Palestinian state. The U.K as well as Portugal are expected to do so later Sunday.

It has angered Israel and the United States, which say recognition emboldens extremists and rewards Hamas, the group that led the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks into southern Israel that triggered the war.

