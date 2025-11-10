Belarus leader threatens to seize over 1,000 Lithuanian trucks stuck by closed border

TALLINN, Estonia — The authoritarian leader of Belarus threatened Monday to seize over 1,000 Lithuanian trucks stranded in his country following the closure of its border with Lithuania in recent weeks after repeated incursions by weather balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes.

Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member, closed the two border crossings with Belarus on Oct. 29 after the meteorological balloons flying from Belarus caused repeated disruption of air traffic at the airport in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius. The border will remain closed until at least the end of November.

Lithuanian officials cast the flight disruptions as part of anti-Western activities by Russia-allied Belarus intended to undermine stability. Lithuania borders Belarus as well as Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko denounced Lithuania's move to close the border as a "mad scam" and part of a "hybrid war" against his country. He suggested that Vilnius itself needs to combat smuggling of contraband.

The Belarusian authorities have refused to open a corridor exclusively to evacuate the stranded Lithuanian trucks, demanding that Lithuania fully reopen the border.

Lukashenko said Monday that up to 1,200 Lithuanian trucks were stranded in Belarus because of the closed border, and he warned that Belarusian authorities could seize them if Lithuania fails to reopen it.

“If they don't do it in the next few days, we will make a decision in accordance with our law,” he said. “Up to the confiscation of the vehicles.”

Lukashenko said the trucks were moved to paid parking areas. “They can't just loiter on the roads -- 1,100 or 1,200 big trucks,” he said.

Erlandas Mikėnas of the Lithuanian National Road Carriers’ Association said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the drivers who were stranded with their vehicles felt increasingly “tired and angry," and some cargo could get spoiled.

The tensions come as Europe is on high alert after drone intrusions into NATO's airspace reached an unprecedented scale since September. Some European officials described the incidents as Moscow testing NATO's response.

Lukashenko noted that Belarusian authorities would raise the Lithuanian border closure in their contacts with Washington.

In August, Lukashenko spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump that sparked speculation of a possible thaw in relations. The following month, Lukashenko pardoned 52 political prisoners as part of a U.S.-brokered deal that eased sanctions on Belarus' national carrier Belavia, including the resumption of parts supplies and aircraft servicing.

Trump announced Sunday that John Coale, who helped broker the deal, was being nominated as the U.S. special envoy to Belarus and would work on negotiating the release of more prisoners.

