7 charged in cyberbullying campaign targeting Paris Olympics' artistic director

PARIS — (AP) — French authorities said Friday they have charged seven individuals in connection with a cyberbullying campaign targeting Thomas Jolly, the artistic director behind the Paris Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies.

Jolly became the target of an online hate campaign filled with homophobic and antisemitic abuse following his acclaimed but controversial queer-inclusive opening show in July. He filed a complaint on July 31.

The Paris prosecutor’s office, which launched an investigation, reported Friday that the arrests mark only the “first wave” of detentions, with more expected as authorities expand their probe.

The seven defendants, who are 22 to 79 years old, face charges of making death threats, aggravated insults, and cyberbullying, with potential prison sentences and significant fines.

Jolly’s opening ceremony was a daring blend of French tradition and LGBTQ+ expression, featuring drag performers, flamboyant runway sequences, and a scene that some have drawn parallels with Da Vinci's “The Last Supper.”

The event, held along the Seine and featuring stars like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, was meant to be a celebration of freedom and inclusivity. But it became a flashpoint for criticism, with far-right politicians and religious figures condemning some scenes as provocative.

Hungary’s ambassador to the Vatican criticized what became known as the “Last Supper” scene for allegedly mocking Christian iconography. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in, calling the scene “a disgrace."

Jolly afterward drew attention away from "The Last Supper" references, saying that hadn't been his intention.

Among the performers, Hugo Bardin, known as the drag queen Paloma, expressed pride in the event's bold message of inclusion and called it "a really important moment for the French people and the representation of France around the world."

Le Filip, the winner of Drag Race France, also expressed shock at the backlash against Jolly's event, describing the ceremony as “a crowning moment” for the LGBTQ+ community.

The prosecutor’s office Friday emphasized the seriousness of the charges, noting that the case reflects a troubling pattern of cyberbullying and hate speech directed at prominent figures.

It said the suspects sought to “intimidate and silence expressions of inclusivity” and diversity in a highly public and symbolic event.

The arrests are seen as a first step in France’s fight against cyberbullying, which authorities note has become increasingly sophisticated. In Jolly’s case, prosecutors pointed to the disturbing “pack behavior” of attackers acting independently to escalate the harassment, a pattern seen in other online hate campaigns.

The seven accused are set to appear in court on March 5.

