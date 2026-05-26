19 Australian women and children linked to Islamic State group set to return from Syria

MELBOURNE, Australia — A group of 19 Australian women and children linked to the Islamic State group have booked flights to return from Syria and some could face charges, Australia's government said on Tuesday.

The seven women and 12 children were expected to arrive on flights to Sydney and Melbourne on Tuesday, less than three weeks after a group of 13 people in similar situations returned to Australia’s two largest cities.

Three of the four women on the earlier flights were charged with slavery and terrorism offenses and remain behind bars.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said anyone among the 19 on their way to Australia who has committed crimes "can expect to face the full force of the law."

“The government has not and will not provide any assistance to this group,” Burke said in a statement.

“These are people who have made the horrific choice to join a dangerous terrorist organisation and to place their children in an unspeakable situation,” he added.

Australian law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been preparing for their return since 2014 and have long-standing plans in place to manage and monitor them, Burke said.

“The priority of the government, as always, is the safety of the Australian community,” he said.

After the departure of the latest group, at least two Australians will remain in Roj camp, a location in northeast Syria near the Iraq border where people linked to IS have been held since IS forces in the Middle East were defeated in 2019.

A mother who was prevented from returning to Australia in February by a temporary exclusion order was not traveling with the group.

The government revealed earlier that one of the women at Roj was subject to an order that can be used to prevent high-risk citizens from returning for up to two years.

Exclusion orders were created by laws introduced in 2019 to prevent defeated IS fighters from returning to Australia.

The last Australian cohort returned from Syria on May 7, similarly without government help.

Kawsar Ahmed, also known Kawsar Abbas, 53, and her daughter Zeinab Ahmed, 31, were arrested when they landed in Melbourne over allegations that their family had bought a female Yazidi slave.

Janai Safar, 32, was arrested at Sydney Airport when she arrived with her 9-year-old son on charges of being a member of a terrorist organization and with entering or remaining in a region controlled by a terrorist organization.

Australian governments have repatriated Australian women and children from Syrian detention camps on two occasions. Other Australians have returned quietly without government assistance.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.