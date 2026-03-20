'This is not a jersey': New Belgium World Cup away shirt pays tribute to surrealist René Magritte

BRUSSELS — Belgium returns to surrealism ahead of the World Cup.

The Belgian soccer federation has unveiled the men's new away shirt, and it's a tribute to artist René Magritte and the nation's surrealist heritage.

The multicolor light blue shirt features pink patterns and black detailing, incorporating soccer-inspired motifs such as pitch lines and a ball.

“True to the surrealism theme, the kit sparks the imagination and invites conversation,” the federation said.

In a striking homage to the surrealist master's most famous work The Treachery of Images, the collar of the shirt reads: “This is not a jersey.” It echoes Magritte's iconic painting of a pipe.

The Belgian artist, who died in 1967 and throughout his career questioned the enigmatic relationship of mind and eye, reality and language, wrote under it “Ceci n’est pas une pipe (This is not a pipe)."

The Red Devils have often celebrated the country's culture through their tournament kits. At the 2024 European Championship, they paid tribute to Belgian cartoonist Hergé and the character that made his fame: Tintin, the intrepid reporter.

Belgian players will debut the new away shirt during an international friendly against the United States on March 28 in Atlanta.

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