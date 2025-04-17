A restaurant in Havana defies Cuba's tech struggles with digital menus and a robot waitress

HAVANA — (AP) — For Sonia Pérez, stepping into Havana's Doña Alicia restaurant felt like entering a movie. Even as Cuba struggles with power outages and technological scarcity, this eatery has leaped into the 21st century with digital menus, Alexa-enabled assistance, touchless bathrooms and even a food-delivering robot.

“I thought I was in a cartoon movie!” said the 64-year-old government employee, marvelling at the contrast with the technological realities outside. “I wish there were more of these in Cuba... We are really very behind in technology.”

While commonplace globally, such automation is a complex feat in Cuba due to the island’s frequent power cuts and a lack of modern technology.

Opened seven years ago, the restaurant gradually embraced technology, starting with tablets at tables, followed by Alexa services and culminating in the arrival of Doña Alicia — a food-delivering robot named after the owner's grandmother — who now assists human waiters in the dining room.

Guests are greeted with digital menus on screens at their tables, allowing them to browse and order traditional Cuban dishes such as savory pork steak, pasta and sweet desserts. The bar further enhances the experience offering drinks such as mojitos or freshly made daiquiris. Human servers are on hand for those less tech-savvy.

The prices align with those of other private restaurants, making them unaffordable for the average Cuban and reflecting the island's inflation.

Despite the challenges of limited and often unreliable internet access in Cuba (mobile internet only became widespread in 2018, and outages are frequent due to the energy crisis), Doña Alicia appears to be navigating these obstacles.

Manager Yadiel Hernández believes the technological advancements help attract customers by creating a unique and appealing dining experience in Havana.

“We’ve noticed a change,” said Hernández. “Both children and adults find it interesting to have a robotic assistant bring food to the table...it's a novel experience.”

____

