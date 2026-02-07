Weird News

Olympic slopestyler shows some skin, skis down the mountain in a tank top

Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Finland's Kuura Koivisto reacts during men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

LIVIGNO, Italy — Talk about hot-doggin' it.

Finland slopestyle skier Kuura Koivisto ditched the ski suit Saturday and made his Olympic trip down the mountain in a tank top.

It was a moment that landed somewhere between "Hot Dog, The Movie" — that bawdy freestyle-skiing cult classic from 1984 — and the cauldron of Olympic pressure bubbling up during the qualifying round at Livigno Snow Park.

The moment belonged to Koivisto, the 25-year-old who showed he'll do anything to win.

“Not the most exciting answer probably, but it was just about speed for me,” he said. “I was skiing in a big hoodie (during training) and it was making it harder to clear the jumps.”

The crowd loved it on a sunshiny day with the temperature at around 2 degrees Celsius (36F). The judges — less enthused. Koivisto finished 14th — two spots out of the top 12 who advance to Tuesday's men's final.

Koivisto said this was nothing new for him.

“I usually ski in a tank top in spring and it pretty much felt like home,” he said.

Given another chance to bare all — or at least some — on an Olympic course, he said “I'd probably do the same thing. It's only a minute of skiing.”

