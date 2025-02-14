Michigan judge sentences Walmart shoplifters to wash cars in the parking lot

A Michigan judge is putting sponges in the hands of shoplifters, ordering them to wash cars in a Walmart parking lot when spring arrives.

Judge Jeffrey Clothier hopes the unusual form of community service discourages people from stealing from Walmart and rewards shoppers who could see higher prices, or possibly lose stores, if thefts continue. The car washes will be free.

“I don't think everybody that steals is a bad person. Sometimes people are just down on their luck,” said Clothier, who was recently elected to Genesee County District Court. “But there's going to be consequences when you break the law.”

Clothier told The Associated Press that he began ordering “Walmart wash” sentences this week for misdemeanor shoplifting at the store in Grand Blanc Township, 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Detroit. He believes 75 to 100 people eventually will be ordered to wash cars at weekend events at that location in March and April.

The judge said Walmart is “on board” and will provide water and supplies. The company's Arkansas headquarters didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

Clothier said he was shocked to see the breadth of retail thefts when he joined the bench in January, adding that offenders were from all over Michigan and outside the state.

“It's just crazy,” he said, noting he had 48 such cases on his docket one day.

“I think it will be humiliating to be out there washing cars if you see someone you know,” Clothier said.

Walmart designated a parking space for police because of frequent calls about thefts, township Supervisor Scott Bennett said.

“It's an innovative approach,” county Prosecutor David Leyton said of the car washes. “Even if it deters one person, then there’s some success there.”

And shoplifters won't be the only people up to their elbows in suds.

"I will be there washing cars with them," the judge said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.