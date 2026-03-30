Clowns take to the streets of Bolivia to protest decree that could crush their livelihoods

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Dozens of clowns marched through the streets of Bolivia's capital on Monday to protest a government decree that limits extracurricular activities, threatening their livelihoods.

Wearing full face paint and their signature red noses, the clowns gathered in front of the Ministry of Education in La Paz to oppose a decree published in February. The new mandate says schools must comply with 200 days of lessons each year — effectively banning schools from hosting the special events where these entertainers are frequently employed.

“This decree will economically affect all of us who work with children,” said Wilder Ramírez, a leader of the local clown union, who also goes by the name of Zapallito. The clown told journalists that “children need to laugh” while his colleagues wondered out loud if Bolivia’s Education Minister had ever had a childhood.

Clowns in Bolivia are often hired for school festivities to entertain children during breaks from their regular lessons. One such upcoming event is Children’s Day, which the country celebrates on April 12.

The decree issued by the government of recently elected President Rodrigo Paz says that celebrations will no longer be authorized during regular school days, though they can be held voluntarily on weekends. Government officials said they will take the clowns' critiques into account when they make a decree for the 2027 school year.

But those assurances provided little relief to the clowns protesting Monday.

“This decree will diminish our income, and with the economic crisis the country is going through, our future looks increasingly gloomy,” said Elías Gutiérrez, a spokesperson for the Confederation of Artisanal Workers of Bolivia.

Bolivia is grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades as revenues from natural gas plummet following a sustained decline in production, and U.S. dollars become scarce, making imports more expensive in the landlocked nation.

Tailors who work with clowns and make dresses for children participating in cultural events joined Monday's protest as well as photographers who typically work school celebrations.

The alliance of clowns, photographers and costume makers marched through the center of La Paz, blowing their whistles and setting off small fireworks.

One of the clowns carried a sign that blamed the government for “taking away smiles, and taking work away.”

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