A Bangkok road collapse creates a sinkhole disrupting traffic and prompting evacuations

BANGKOK — (AP) — A part of a road in Bangkok collapsed Wednesday, leaving a large sinkhole that disrupted traffic, damaged infrastructure and prompted evacuations in the surrounding area.

There were no casualties but three vehicles were damaged by the collapse in Thailand's capital, Bangkok city Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt said, adding that officials believe the collapse was caused by construction work at an underground train station.

Videos of the collapse showed the face of the road slowly sinking, pulling down several electricity poles and damaging water pipes. Cars tried to back away as the hole grew larger and completely severed the four-lane road. One edge of the hole stopped in front of a police station, exposing its underground structure.

People were evacuated from the police station and other buildings. A nearby hospital said it would close the outpatient services for two days, although Bangkok city officials said the hospital’s structure was not affected.

Officials cut electricity and water in the area as a precaution. Chadchart said crews were working to fix the hole as quickly as possible, fearing heavy rain could cause further damage. Bangkok is experiencing its rainy season, which typically extends from May through October.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.