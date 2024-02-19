Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — One woman was killed and five more were wounded when an argument escalated to gunfire at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant around 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Five people with gunshot wounds were transported to a hospital, including a woman who was in critical condition and died, police said. The other victims — a woman and three men — all were listed in stable condition.

A sixth man who was shot traveled separately to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe an altercation between two groups at the restaurant escalated to gunfire. It was not immediately clear if any of the victims fired shots, police said.

No one has been arrested and police are investigating.

Two police officers remained at the scene Monday morning around 10 a.m. as members of the Indianapolis-Marion County forensic services agency crime scene unit entered the building. Law enforcement took down police tape that barricaded the restaurant's parking lot around 10:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Waffle House said the company is referring all questions about the shooting to local law enforcement.

“We are cooperating fully with the ongoing law enforcement investigation into this incident,” Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations, said in a written statement.

