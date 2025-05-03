Voters to decide if the Texas home of Elon Musk's SpaceX should become an official city: Starbase

McALLEN, Texas — (AP) — Voters are set to decide Saturday if the South Texas home of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company should become an official city known as Starbase, fulfilling the billionaire's dream of a galactic dateline for a program he hopes will someday blast astronauts to Mars.

Approval of the new city is all but certain. Most of the 283 people eligible to vote are employees of SpaceX or connected to the company, living on the land at the facility and launch site.

At the close of early voting on Tuesday, about 200 had already cast ballots, according to Cameron County election records. The list did not include Musk, who voted in the county in the November elections. It was unclear if Musk intends to vote Saturday.

Election success would be a personal victory for Musk. His popularity has diminished since he became the chain-saw-wielding public face of President Donald Trump's federal job and spending cuts and profits at his Tesla car company have plummeted.

SpaceX has drawn widespread support from local officials for its jobs and investment in the area. But the creation of an official company town has also prompted concerns about expanding the tech tycoon's personal control over the area, with potential authority to close a popular beach and state park for launches.

Companion efforts to the city vote include bills in the state Legislature that would shift closure authority from the county to Starbase city.

All these measures come as SpaceX has asked federal authorities for permission to increase the number of launches from South Texas from five to 25 a year.

Musk first floated the idea of Starbase in 2021. The proposed city at the southern tip of Texas near the Mexico border is only about 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometers), crisscrossed by a few roads and dappled with airstream trailers and modest midcentury homes.

SpaceX officials have said little about exactly why they to want a company town and did not respond to emailed requests for comment this week.

“We need the ability to grow Starbase as a community,” Starbase General Manager Kathryn Lueders wrote to local officials in 2024 with the request to get the city issue on the ballot.

The letter said the company already manages roads and utilities, as well as “the provisions of schooling and medical care” for those living on the property.

SpaceX officials have told lawmakers granting the city beach closure authority would streamline operations for a company that has contracts with the Department of Defense and NASA.

SpaceX rocket launches and engine tests, and even just moving certain equipment around the launch base, requires closing a local highway and access to Boca Chica State Park and Boca Chica Beach.

Critics say closure authority should stay with the county government, which represents a broader population that uses the beach and park. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. has said the county has worked well with SpaceX and there is no need to change.

Another proposed bill would make failure to comply with an order to evacuate the beach a Class B misdemeanor with up to 180 days in jail.

The South Texas Environmental Justice Network, which has organized protests against the city vote and the beach access issue, planned to hold another protest Saturday night as the polls close.

Vertuno reported from Austin, Texas.

