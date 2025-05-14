Virginia boy swept away as heavy rains and flooding hit several states

Crews searched for a 12-year-old boy swept away by rushing water on a Virginia roadway and a dozen students stayed overnight at a Maryland high school as heavy rains led to flooding in several states, officials said.

A 911 caller reported Tuesday night that the boy was walking outside when he was swept away by water that overtook the roadway from a nearby creek, Albemarle County Fire Rescue said in a social media post. Officials said they would resume their search Wednesday morning after pausing Tuesday night due to limited visibility.

In Maryland's Allegany County, officials said about 150 students and 50 adults were evacuated Tuesday afternoon from Westernport Elementary School, one of three county schools that were evacuated. Allegany County Public Schools said 12 students stayed overnight at Mountain Ridge High School before being picked up Wednesday morning. County schools were closed Wednesday.

There were no reports of injuries or missing persons, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said in a Wednesday morning update. Officials urged residents to stay home, warning that several secondary roads have been washed out. Emergency crews from surrounding counties in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania were helping, officials said.

The Potomac River remained within its banks, with only minor flooding reported in the Mexico Farms area, and conditions were generally improving, officials said. Crews were assessing damage after water receded in the Georges Creek area.

Maryland’s Department of Emergency Management activated its emergency operations center to coordinate the state’s response. Roads in both Allegany and Garrett counties were closed due to flooding, according to state officials. Allegany County officials reported that floodwaters have caused washouts and gas line leaks.

“We remain in close contact with local officials and continue to coordinate resources as the rain continues to fall,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a news release. "I urge all Marylanders to remain vigilant, heed warnings from local officials, and prioritize safety during this time.”

In West Virginia, Gov. Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency Tuesday night in Mineral County, near Maryland, due to heavy rains and flash flooding, allowing the state to send resources.

