World War II veteran turns 109, attributes longevity to tacos, family

SAN ANTONIO — A World War II veteran turned 109 years old on Saturday, and he credits his longevity to his love of tacos and a loving family.

Fortino Cervantes Rocha of San Antonio celebrated No. 109 with family members at Taqueria Mexico in San Antonio, KABB-TV reported.

According to his naturalization record on May 14, 1943, Rocha was born on Aug. 12, 1914, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He arrived in the U.S. via of Laredo, Texas, on April 18, 1916.

Longevity runs in the Rocha family. His brother, Natividad Rocha, turned 101 on Sept. 8, WOAI-TV reported.

Fortina Rocha served in the military during World War II, joining the U.S. Army on Dec. 1, 1942, according to his naturalization record. He also served during the Korean War, according to the television station.

The 1940 census listed Fortino Rocha as a farmer, and in the census 10 years later he was a soldier again, according to online records.

Rocha said he was enjoying his 109th birthday, tacos and all. His next goal? To live to 125, WOAI reported.