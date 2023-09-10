Woman locks 6-year-old son out of car, fatally hits him as he chased vehicle

CORONA, Calif. — A California woman is accused of fatally striking her 6-year-old son with her car after locking him out of the vehicle. The boy died after he attempted to enter the vehicle and was run over, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Corona Police Department, Melissa Ann Damron, 42, of Corona, was arrested on Thursday and charged with vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment, causing death.

The incident occurred at 7:55 a.m. PDT on Aug. 22, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police found Duner Larson had been hit by a vehicle, according to the newspaper. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Damron had locked her son out of the car as she drove away from their home, The Press-Enterprise reported.

“Duner chased after the vehicle and attempted to open her car door. Melissa continued driving, and Duner fell into the roadway, where he was run over by the car,” police said in their news release. “Evidence showed Melissa knew Duner was close enough to the vehicle to present a hazard, and she drove with gross negligence, causing her son’s death.”

Police said that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor, KABC-TV reported.

The case was submitted to the Riverside County district attorney’s office for review, and after two weeks, Damron was arrested, according to the television station.

“We understand this is a traumatic incident that affects not only the involved family but the community as well,” police said in the news release. “Trauma Intervention volunteers responded to the scene and the hospital to provide counseling resources.”

It was unclear why Damron allegedly locked her son out of her car. A voicemail message left with Damron on Friday seeking comment was not returned, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Damron posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody, according to the news release.