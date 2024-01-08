Willem Dafoe receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Willem Dafoe added another laurel to his distinguished acting career on Monday.

The actor, known for his roles in “Poor Things,” “Spider-Man” and “The Lighthouse,” was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame website, Dafoe, 68, was awarded the 2,768th star since the site on Hollywood Boulevard was created in 1961, KTTV reported.

"Oh, god. I can't stop smiling." Watch Willem Dafoe's full speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: pic.twitter.com/SZ1jkEzFQT — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Dafoe called the experience “humbling” and “wonderful,” “Good Morning America” reported.

“I just want to say it’s wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, people that -- by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories, and musing on what is, was, and most importantly could be,” Dafoe said during a speech on Monday, according to People. “They make us feel closer to each other and connect us, creating an important dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology-driven and divisive times. So I’m glad to be with people like this and hopefully we’re making this a better world somehow.”

Dafoe, who was nominated for a best supporting actor Golden Globe in 2023′s “Poor Things,” also is a four-time Academy Award nominee.

He earned Oscar nominations for best supporting actor in “Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire” and “The Florida Project” and a best actor nomination for “At Eternity’s Gate.”

“When I was a kid growing up in Appleton, Wisconsin, believe me, I couldn’t envision this day of getting a star on the Walk of Fame,” Dafoe said during his speech. “But I must say that when I looked at the list of names that had stars, the little town that I come from, Appleton, Wisconsin, it’s maybe a town of 70,000 people now, someone else from that town has a star. And his name was Erik Weisz. Anyone know that name? Harry Houdini.”

“Willem Dafoe is an immensely talented and versatile actor who has become a prominent figure in the film industry,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. “He has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances, often portraying characters with a unique intensity and complexity.”

