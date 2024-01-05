‘What I lived through is real:’ Former Capitol Police sergeant reflects on Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — As people around the world watched the images of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, police officers like former U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell were there on the frontlines.

“I lived it. I survived it,” said Gonell.

Sgt. Gonell sat down with our Washington News Bureau to reflect on the attack ahead of the three-year mark since that day.

“Did you fear for your life that day on January 6th?” asked Washington Correspondent Samantha Manning.

“Yeah. If I tell you no, I’d be lying,” said Gonell. “Where I was in the tunnel, that was where the most fierce fighting was happening.”

Gonell left USCP in December of 2022 after serving more than 16 years with the department because of what he endured on Jan. 6 and the aftermath.

“I’m no longer a police officer because of that horrible day,” said Gonell.

He sustained injuries to his hands and feet and needed surgery.

“More than 40 people attacked me that day,” said Gonell. “They even attacked me with the American flag still attached to the flagpole.”

The flag is a symbol of American democracy that is deeply meaningful to Gonell, who came to the U.S. as a kid from the Dominican Republic. He later enlisted in the Army and served in the Iraq War before becoming a police officer.

In July 2021, Gonell was one of four officers who testified before the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the Capitol attack.

“For the first time, I was more afraid to work at the Capitol than my entire deployment in Iraq,” said Gonell in his 2021 testimony.

He recently released a book he wrote about his experiences called “American Shield.”

“I have dedicated half of my life for this country as a public servant,” said Gonell. “I have overcome a lot of challenges, adversity.”

Gonell said he has been in court many times over the last three years for cases against the defendants accused of attacking him on Jan. 6.

“I was assaulted by more than 40 people. Some of them have been identified. Some have not,” said Gonell. “Will they be identified before the statute of limitations? I don’t know.”

The statute of limitations for charges in the Jan. 6 attack is five years.

Gonell said he has been improving both physically and mentally, but emotional scars still remain.

Manning asked Gonell what stands out the most for him about that day.

“Disappointment in terms of how the majority, or half of the population, view Jan. 6 as a political issue and not as an attack on our Constitution, on our democracy and the Capitol itself,” said Gonell. “It’s personal for us because we want people to see what we saw and witnessed and lived through and we don’t want that to happen ever again in our country.”

Gonell expressed frustration over comments downplaying the Capitol attack, including from some members of Congress.

In 2021, a GOP Representative described Jan. 6 as a “normal tourist visit” during a committee meeting.

In December, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he was blurring some of the Jan. 6 footage before releasing it publicly.

“We have to blur some faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ,” Johnson said in December. “We want the American people to draw their own conclusions.”

“These are the same people attacking the police officers,” said Gonell about Johnson’s actions. “Those were the same people hunting him and his colleagues inside the hallways of the Capitol… For him to now take the side of the rioters, that creates more injury on itself.”

Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden have condemned the riot as an attack on democracy.

Former President Donald Trump is facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, stemming from his promotion of debunked claims of election fraud and alleged efforts to overturn the results.

Polls have shown a political divide over public opinion about the Jan. 6 attack.

Manning asked Gonell how he responds to those who question the severity of what happened.

“For them, it was just a couple of hours. For me, it has been ongoing for three years and there’s no ending in sight,” said Gonell. “I know what I lived through is real and no matter how many times they try to spin it, it’s still real to me. Not the way they’re portraying it.”

Manning asked Gonell if he thinks another attack like Jan. 6th could ever happen again.

“Yeah, I mean you have all the variables lining up for a rematch of both political parties,” said Gonell.

Gonell said it’s a very real concern ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

