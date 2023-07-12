Watch: Brown bears battle for salmon at national park in Alaska

These bears mean business.

Two brown bears were caught in a live camera feed earlier this month battling for salmon at a national park in Alaska.

According to East Idaho News, the two big bears can be seen swatting at one other and then facing off on the Brooks River in Katmai National Park and Reserve.

856 vs. Walker: Brooks Falls heated up last night as two dominant forces went head to head. No serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5c2OOsUOcw — explore.org (@exploreorg) July 2, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter on July 2 by Explore.org, a website known for its live nature cams. The video clip lasted only 43 seconds, but the intensity between the two bears was powerful.

“Brooks Falls heated up last night as two dominant forces went head to head,” the Twitter post noted. “No serious injuries reported.”

The two bears were identified as Bear 856 and Walker, according to Explore.org. The group said the video was filmed after Bear 856 chased Walker down the river, East Idaho News reported.

In a follow-up video, Explore.org wrote that “the view is a little more mellow this morning.” Bears are shown cooling off in the river near Brooks Falls while keeping a respectful distance from each other.

“Brooks Falls is one of the best places in the world to watch brown bears because it is one of the first streams in the region where energetic and pre-spawned salmon are available to bears,” the National Park Service wrote on its website.