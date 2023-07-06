Television history for sale: Alan Alda to auction ‘M*A*S*H*’ boots, dog tags

The man who brought Hawkeye Pierce to life is auctioning off a piece of television history.

Alan Alda, who portrayed the Korean War surgeon of the 4077th, is selling the costume boots and dog tags that he wore in the 11-season run of “M*A*S*H*,” The Associated Press reported.

The pieces were given to him in 1983 after the final show, named “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” aired. It was an episode that was written and directed by Alda and had the largest U.S. audience for any show in television history.

Alda appeared in 251 episodes of the series, according to his IMDB profile. Alda won five Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce, the AP reported.

The 87-year-old actor said the boots and dog tags “made an impression on me every day that we shot the show.”

“There’s an old belief among actors that when you put the shoes of the character on, it’s easier to believe you’re the character and I think the boots had that effect on me,” Alda said.

Alda said that the dog tags didn’t have his character’s name on them, instead, they featured the names of two men — Hersie Davenport and Morriss D. Levine — who were real servicemen, the AP reported.

M*A*S*H* auction The dog tags worn by Alan Alda on "M*A*S*H*" are going up for auction. (Heritage A/HA.com)

“I saw those names every day,” he said. “It was an interesting experience to put them on. I wasn’t dealing with props. I was dealing with something that put me in touch with real people.”

The men had been discharged from the army in 1945. Heritage Auctions, the company that is holding the sale, said Davenport died in 1970, and Levine in 1973.

At first, Alda kept the boots and dog tags on an office shelf before putting them in a closet. He’s selling them to help fund the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brooke University.

Alda started the center to help scientists and doctors communicate better by using improvisational exercises and communication strategies.

He uses similar techniques to help deal with the effects of Parkinson’s Disease.

“It’s an opportunity. I solve a lot of puzzles and a lot of problems just getting my shirt on and that kind of thing that I wouldn’t ordinarily have to face,” Alda said, according to the AP. “But if I take it as a game and see how I can win it this time, it’s more interesting.”

The dog tags and boots will be on sale on July 28 in Dallas.

