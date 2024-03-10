‘Swifties’ step in to help woman pay for wedding without selling her Taylor Swift-signed guitar

PINELLAS, Fla. — Weddings can be costly and one Taylor Swift fan was willing to give up her prized possession to get her dream wedding but that was when fellow Swifties stepped in.

>> Read more trending news

The prized possession was a guitar that Swift signed, according to WWSB. It was a gift from her father for when she turned 16.

Harris’s father posted in a Taylor Swift Facebook group in hopes that a follower would be interested in buying the guitar. According to WTSP, something else happened. Over 700 people commented back including some with some advice for Harris.

“He’s like, people keep commenting saying like, you can’t sell it, never do that,” Harris explained, according to the news outlet. “And then he started saying that people were saying, you know, start a GoFundMe and we will donate to help with wedding bills, but that way she can keep the guitar. She can never let that go. That’s such a priceless thing. And my dad told me that, I was like, woah!”

Harris was unsure about creating the GoFundMe at first but ended up raising money quickly. She went on and created a GoFundMe wedding fund, WWSB reported.

“I’ve been speechless, really,” she said, according to WTSP. “I feel like this is a reminder that there are good people in this world. There is just genuine good in this world.”

“You know, we’re friends now. We’re Swifties, we’re buddies,” Harris said. “It’s worldwide that people are so connected because of one person that, you know, you don’t know this person. But we have this in common.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group