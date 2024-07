Trader Joe’s is recalling one line of candles.

The Mango Tangerine Scented Candle “may have an unexpected burn pattern,” the company said in a news release.

The flame can spread to the wax and cause a “larger than expected flame,” which poses a safety risk.

If you have the candle, which has SKU #56879, you should not use it and instead either throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a refund.

You can also contact Trader Joe’s by phone at 626-599-3817 or by email.

