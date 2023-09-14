Recall alert: Foldable bistro set chairs recalled due to fall hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 11,000 foldable bistro set chairs.

>> Read more trending news

The frame of the wooden chairs can break or collapse when someone is sitting on them, posing a fall hazard.

The bistro sets were sold at HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Homsense stores across the country from March 2022 to June 2023 for between $150 and $200, the CPSC said.

They were sold under Panama Jack and House & Garden brands. The frames are made of wood with the seat and back made of rope in the following colors: black, anthracite, navy blue, beige, olive green or off-white.

The sets have a hangtag with either Panama Jack or House & Garden that also shows the dimensions of the table (23.62 x 23.62 x 28.74) and chairs (16.53 x 20.47 x 32.28).

If you have the recalled chairs you’re told to stop using them and contact TJX for instructions on how to dispose of them and to get a refund, the CPSC said.

You can call TJX at 800-762-4177 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s recall website.

©2023 Cox Media Group