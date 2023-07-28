Recall alert: Consoles on fitness equipment recalled due to fire hazard

More than 600 Showrunner II Consoles on fitness equipment are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

>> Read more trending news

The consoles have a wireless phone charger attached.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an exposed area of the wireless charging board can come in contact with other internal wiring, posing a fire hazard.

These units included in the recall are aC4P, C4PAE, C4PBE, C4PES, C4PVC, C4PM, C4PMAE, C4PMBE, C4PMES or C4PMVC printed on a label located on the rear console cover at the connection point of console and cardio product base.

Consoles will need to be removed from the base to view the product number label.

The consoles are 16-inch Integrated Personal Viewing System (“PVS”) LCD Consoles for use with True Fitness exercise products, including treadmills, upright bikes, recumbent bikes, ellipticals and stepmills, created for commercial facilities. The model numbers for the fitness equipment include True Fitness Treadmill, Model TC900, True Fitness Stationary Bike, Model UC900, True Fitness Climber, Model VC900 and True Fitness Elliptical, Model XS1000.

Commercial facilities with these recalled products should immediately turn off and unplug the exercise equipment containing the console and contact True Fitness to receive a free replacement console.

The console containing the wireless phone charger with an uncovered mounting bracket is a component part of some True Fitness exercise equipment.

For more information, consumers can call True Fitness at 800-538-2740 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Or online at www.truefitness.com/recall or www.truefitness.com. Click on “recall information” for more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group