Recall alert: 3 tons of beef, bacon jerky recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of more than three tons of beef and bacon jerky.

The meat products were not inspected by federal officials.

The snacks were made by Hickory Hollow Jerky based in Eufaula, Alabama and shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Oklahoma. They were also sold online.

The beef and bacon jerky products were made between Jan. 19 and Aug. 21 and have establishment number EST. NO. 34550 inside the USDA mark of inspection, the USDA said.

The recall involves 6,229 pounds of jerky.

The following products are part of the recall:

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Jamaican Jerked (3.25 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Original (3.25 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Hot Shot (3.25 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Peppered (3.25 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Jalapeno Original (3.25 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky -Sweet Heat BBQ (3.25 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Macho Nacho (3.25 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Honey Mustard Bacon Jerky (2.8 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Honey Original (3.25 oz)

Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky - Teriyaki (3.25 oz)

The USDA said the company had requested to stop the federal inspections but still used the USDA mark.

There have been no illnesses connected to the products, but if you have the jerky in your pantry, you should either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

