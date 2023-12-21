Recall alert: 205K dress-up playsets, toy purses, slime eggs recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 205,000 dress-up playsets, play purses and slime eggs.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said the Litti City Premier Doctor Playset, Teacher Purse Set, Litti Pritti Stylest Handbag Set and Prextex Slime Eggs have phthalate levels that exceed federal standards.

The purse, handbag and slime eggs also have lead levels that are too high.

Both lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested.

The doctor’s playset came with a doctor’s white coat, blue glasses, a yellow stethoscope, bandages and a book, while the teacher’s purse was green and came with glasses, markers, rulers, eraser, hall passes, learning charts and stickers.

The pink handbag came with a wallet, make-up, keys and cell phone.

Recall alert Several playsets have been recalled because of high phthalates and lead levels. (cpsc.gov)

The slime eggs came in a 12-pack in various colors in blue plastic eggs, along with seven mini bottles of beads and straws.

If you have the recalled toys, you can contact Perch at 888-359-4676 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email or online. You will get instructions on how to destroy the toys and dispose of them correctly to receive a full refund.

They were sold online by Amazon and Walmart. The handbag playset was also sold at Ocean State Job Lot stores. The toys retailed for between $9 and $45.

©2023 Cox Media Group