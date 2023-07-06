Trending

Recall alert: 190K portable chargers sold exclusively through Amazon recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 190,000 portable chargers. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 190,000 portable phone chargers that were sold exclusively through Amazon.

The CPSC said the VRURC chargers with model number “OD-B7″ can ignite and pose a fire hazard.

The company has received a report of a charger catching fire during a commercial flight. Four flight attendants had to be taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Owners of the recalled chargers are being told to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a free replacement.

The chargers were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red or white and had a built-in plug and built-in cords.

The chargers were sold on Amazon.com from July 2021 to May 2023 for $30 to $40.

For more information visit the company’s website or email VRURC. You can also call VRURC collect at 951-593-9128.

