Pumpkin spice is back: Dunkin’ unveils fall menu items

Pumpkin spice arrived back at Dunkin’ on Wednesday with signature favorite drinks and bakery menu items.

>> Read more trending news

“It’s been 258 long days since pumpkin fans savored their last sweet taste of pumpkin at Dunkin’,” a news release stated.

Pumpkin items returned in anticipation of cooler temperatures, WFXT reported. The company announced its fall menu, which is expected to be in effect through the end of autumn.

Items you can expect include the pumpkin spice latte, nutty pumpkin coffee, and pumpkin-inspired bakery items, the news outlet reported.

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’, said in the news release. “It’s truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”

Dunkin’ will also release limited-edition Goldish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams in grocery stores starting in September, WFXT reported. They will be sold at a suggested retail price of $3.69, according to Dunkin’.

A full list of their fall menu can be found on the Dunkin’ website.