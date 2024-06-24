Princess Anne suffers minor injuries, concussion in accident

Princess Anne has sustained “minor injuries and a concussion” after an incident on Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace announced Monday, according to The Associated Press.

In a statement, the palace said: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

The princess, who is 73, is the younger sister of King Charles III.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the Buckingham Palace statement read.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”





Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group