Police capture inmate with ‘survivalist’ skills who escaped prison using bed sheets

WARREN, Pa. — An inmate who escaped from a Warren County, Pennsylvania prison last week was captured Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Saturday night on Facebook that Michael Burham, 34, was captured.

Burham was captured after a man provided a tip. The man’s dog was reportedly barking at someone who said they were “camping,” by his house, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said in a news conference, according to The New York Times.

Bivens said the man recognized Burham and contacted the police. Burham was tracked through woods with a bloodhound, the Times reported. Troopers set up a perimeter and took him into custody.

When troopers and other law enforcement encountered him, Bivens said that Burham seemed to be in a “worn-out” state, according to the newspaper. His clothes were also dirty and wet.

Burham, a homicide suspect, escaped from the Warren County Prison on July 6 by climbing on exercise equipment and was able to climb through a window by using a rope made out of bed sheets, WPXI reported.

Burham was captured in a wooded near Warren just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the news outlet reported. Police said that he was spotted after he came into the open and was still wearing his prison pants but those were turned inside out.

He is being held at the Pennsylvania State Police Warren Station, according to WPXI.

Bivens said that Burham will be arranged on an escape charge, according to the Times. Additional charges are expected.

Burham previously had been in jail since May on a $1 million bail for kidnapping, burglary, and other charges, police say, according to the Times. He was also a suspect in a murder investigation.