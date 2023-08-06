Officials: Man carjacks twice in 1 day; crashes 1 of the cars with 3 children inside

GREEN, Ohio — Officials say a man carjacked two cars in a day and led deputies on a pursuit earlier this month in Summit County, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said on Aug. 3, they were called about a carjacking in Green. Investigators learned that earlier in the day, a man identified as Mark Carlson, 44, carjacked a car in Akron and ran out of gas in the city of Green. He tried to carjack another vehicle in Green but was unsuccessful.

Officials said, according to WOIO, that Carlson ran over to the Taco Bell on Arlington Road in Green. He reportedly carjacked a car while it was in the drive-thru lane.

Carlson and the woman driving struggled but he forced his way into the car and took off. The sheriff’s office said, according to the news outlet, three children were inside the back of the car.

The sheriff’s office said the children were ages two, five, and six.

Carlson eventually crashed the car into a building and let the two older kids out, the sheriff’s office said. He then drove away with the two-year-old still inside. He took the two-year-old out of the car at a Circle K in the area and fled south on Interstate 77.

The sheriff’s office patrol units went after Carlson south and then north on Interstate 77. Carlson continued driving in Akron and got out of the vehicle by Shelby Avenue and Evers Street. He ran on foot and deputies caught up with him in a wooded area nearby. He was eventually arrested.

Akron Fire Department transported a deputy to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Their injuries, identity, and current condition is unknown.