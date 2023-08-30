Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing third sexual assault lawsuit

LAS VEGAS — Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Monday in a Nevada court.

It is the third time that Carter, 43, has been accused of rape. Monday’s lawsuit was filed Monday in Clark County, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The singer’s lawyers have alleged that the latest lawsuit is part of a conspiracy against him.

The lawsuit was filed by a Pennsylvania woman identified only as “A.R.” and alleges that Carter raped her on his yacht in 2003, when she was 15, according to the newspaper. The woman also alleged that the singer gave her drugs and alcohol and assaulted her “multiple times” during a two-month period.

The lawsuit was filed in District Court because of Carter’s Las Vegas address, the Review-Journal reported.

The lawsuit alleges sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress against Carter, according to KLAS-TV.

“The impacts of Carter’s sexual abuse are ceaseless, causing plaintiff severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma,” the accuser’s attorneys wrote, according to court documents.

According to Billboard, Carter is already facing lawsuits from Shannon “Shay” Ruth, a woman who alleges that the singer sexually assaulted her when she was 17; and Melissa Schuman, a former member of teen-pop group Dream who has claimed that she was assaulted by the singer.

In an emailed statement Wednesday to the Review-Journal, Carter’s attorneys said that police investigated the woman’s claims “almost two decades ago,” and found that “her allegations were meritless.”

“Subsequently, in a separate incident, A.R was threatened with criminal charges for filing a false police report,” the statement said. “And now she’s at it yet again. But repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true.”

Carter appeared in District Court on Wednesday for a hearing in connection with the lawsuit filed in December 2022 by Ruth, the Review-Journal reported.

Carter filed a counterclaim against Ruth, alleging that she was part of a conspiracy to defame and extort him, according to court documents. He alleged that Ruth was recruited by Schuman.

Carter also filed a counterclaim against Schuman, which District Judge Nancy Allf declined to dismiss during a hearing, according to the newspaper. Allf had previously dismissed Carter’s claim against Ruth in March 2023.

Carter’s attorneys have contended that police have cleared the singer of any wrongdoing in the investigations.

A.R.’s attorney, John Kawai, told Billboard he believes a lack of criminal charges should not stop his client from suing Carter.

“Abusers can take notice that just because they avoided prison doesn’t mean they don’t have to answer to a jury for their actions,” he said.

