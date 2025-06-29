NBA player under investigation for alleged gambling: ESPN

DETROIT, Michigan — Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is being investigated on allegations of gambling related to NBA games, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

ESPN states the allegations are from the 2023-24 season when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks, sources said.

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, did respond to the matter, per ESPN’s Shams Charania, stating that “an investigation is not a charge.”

The Pistons told ESPN on Sunday that they are aware of an investigation into Beasley and are deferring further comment to the NBA.

The NBA responded to the report involving Beasley through spokesman Mike Bass, saying: “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation.”

The nine-year veteran averaged 16.3 points while appearing in all 82 games last season, his first with the Pistons, our sister station WSB-TV reports.

