National Pancake Day: Freebies and deals

Whether you call them hotcakes, griddlecakes or flapjacks, today is the day to celebrate the pancake.

Sept. 26 marks National Pancake Day and like any unofficial food holiday, there are deals to be had.

There are actually two National Pancake Days on the calendar: Sept. 26 and Shrove Tuesday, according to USA Today.

The September version was started as Lumberjack Day in 2006 as “an excuse to eat pancakes and waffles with friends,” the National Day Calendar website said. The website claims that pancakes may be the oldest breakfast food in history, dating back more than 30,000.

Here are deals you can enjoy for the holiday:

Cracker Barrel: $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes deal

Farmer Boys: $7 Hot Cakes Platter or Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes Platter for $7 for VIF members

Perkins: Free pancakes for a year contest. Like the company on Facebook or Instagram, follow the company and tag someone. Free (with purchase) small stack of pancakes if you visit Perkins in your PJs.

As always, the promotions are subject to participation, so you should check with local businesses to see if they’re taking part.

