National Cinema Day returns on Sunday with $4 movie tickets

Moviegoers who have yet to experience the flashy pink colors of “Barbie” or the dark mood of “Oppenheimer” can save a lot of green on Sunday.

National Cinema Day returns with discounted movie tickets at more than 3,000 participating theaters nationwide including AMC and Regal, People reported. The cost is $4 and includes new releases such as “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Blue Beetle,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Strays” and more, according to the magazine.

Even new releases like “Gran Turismo,” “Bottoms” and “Golda” are included, USA Today reported.

The discounted price for the second annual event includes IMAX and other premium formats, according to the newspaper.

Last year’s inaugural day, on Sept. 3, drew an estimated 8.1 moviegoers, Variety reported. It set a single-day attendance record, according to the entertainment news website.

Customers bought $3 tickets to watch movies in the initiative led by The Cinema Foundation; the average ticket price in 2022, according to the National Association of Theater Owners, cost $10.53.

Even with the discounted prices, theaters raked in $23.8 million for the Saturday showings, an increase of 8% over the previous week, USA Today reported.

National Cinema Day is back August 27! All showtimes. All tickets. All formats. All $4. Even the small popcorn and drink combo is $4! pic.twitter.com/wNLLDh3RSS — Regal (@RegalMovies) August 21, 2023

This year’s showings will be on a Sunday and the tickets cost an extra dollar, but theater chains are anticipating large crowds.

Some theaters will also have special concession pricing for the day, People reported. In a news release, Regal Cinemas announced it would have a $4 small popcorn and soft drink combination.

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes -- moviegoing,” Jackie Brenneman, president of The Cinema Foundation, said in a statement. “We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone.

“Let’s all go!”

To buy tickets or find a full list of participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org, Fandango or local movie theater websites and apps.

