‘My Fault’ actor Gabriel Guevara accused of sexual assault

VENICE, Italy — Actor Gabriel Guevara, the star of the Spanish Amazon Prime teen franchise “My Fault,” is accused of sexual assault and was arrested at the Venice Film Festival.

Guevara, 22, had an active international warrant out for an alleged sexual assault in France, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Venice police confirmed the actor’s arrest, which was originally reported in the Venice newspaper, La Nuova.

Guevara was arrested on the Lido, a barrier island in the Venetian Lagoon, on Saturday, Variety reported. The exact nature of the charges have not been revealed.

Representatives for the actor could not be immediately be reached for comment, according to the entertainment news website.

Guevara was participating in the Il Filming Italy Best Movie Award, a non-official event at Venice’s Hotel Excelsior, Deadline reported. He was scheduled to receive the organization’s Best Movie International Award Young Generation for his role in “My Fault,” according to the entertainment news website.

After learning about Guevara’s arrest, Filming Italy canceled the award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Officials said the cancellation was a “precautionary measure” pending the outcome of the case against the actor.

The Venice court of appeals must rule on Guevara’s case before he can be extradited, Variety reported. The actor is currently in protective custody.

In a statement on Sunday, the Venice Film Festival said that Guevara’s presence in Venice “was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.”

Guevara rose to fame in Europe in 2018 playing the role of Cristian Miralles Haro during the first season of “Skam Spain,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Guevara’s has an upcoming role in “Red Flags.” His other credits include roles in “How to Screw it All Up,” “You’re Nothing Special,” “HIT,” “Dangerous Moms and Charter.”

