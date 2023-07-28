Mega Millions lottery jackpot climbs to $940 million; drawing is Friday night

The Mega Millions jackpot edged toward $1 billion on Friday as the grand prize rose to $940 million.

The numbers drawn for Tuesday’s $820 million grand prize were 3-5-6-44-61 and the Megaball was 25. The multiplier was 4X.

No one has matched all five white balls and the Megaball in the past 30 consecutive drawings, according to lottery officials, driving up the prize to nearly $1 billion.

If someone matches all of the numbers Friday, they have the option to take the lump cash sum with one immediate payment, or to take 30 annuity payments over a 30-year period.

The lump-sum amount currently stands at $472.5 million before taxes.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website.



