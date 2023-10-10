McDonald’s worker fatally shoots woman at North Carolina restaurant, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A McDonald’s employee in western North Carolina is accused of fatally shooting a woman inside the fast-food restaurant, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Hendersonville Police Department, Sam Antwan Ivey, 35, Hendersonville, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Henderson police Chief Blair Myhand said that the victim, Jacklyn Marie Reed, 30, of Johnson City, Tennessee, and another woman had gotten into an argument at a nearby bus stop shortly before 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, WLOS-TV reported.

Myhand said the other woman attempted to leave the altercation and went into the McDonald’s and Reed followed her into the restaurant, according to the television station.

The McDonald’s manager asked Reed to leave and she did, but the woman quickly returned, WYFF-TV reported. At that point, Ivey, an employee at the restaurant, got involved along with the manager at the side door of the restaurant, according to the television station.

According to the news release, Reed reached out and touched Ivey, who then allegedly shot her with a concealed handgun. He then fled the scene in his vehicle, police said.

Reed, who was shot near her collarbone, died at the scene, WYFF reported.

“There is no dispute. We know exactly what happened,” Myhand told the television station. “This was a matter-of-fact shooting. Based on what we see in surveillance video, this was a far overreaction to the situation that was happening.”

Authorities say Sam Antwan Ivey shot Jacklyn Marie Reed once in the chest, killing her immediately. Police say they'd been dealing with Reed for a couple of days & described her as having "erratic behavior". https://t.co/ce7xSLa4xR — WLOS (@WLOS_13) October 10, 2023

Police said Ivey went to Edneyville Elementary School, where his son attends classes, WLOS reported. He was arrested by the school’s resource officer, according to the television station. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

“A School Resource Deputy at Edneyville Elementary School was aware of the incident at McDonald’s and recognized that the suspect had a child who attended the school,” the police news release said. “When the suspect arrived at the school, he was quickly apprehended by the Deputy in the school’s parking lot. The school immediately went into Secure holding according to their Standard Response Protocol and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

“We had broadcast his name,” Myland told WYFF. “And in a bit of good police work, the resource officer recognized it and waited out front in case the suspect showed up.”

Detectives said they did not believe Ivey intended any harm at the school, WLOS reported.

“This was a senseless cold-blooded crime,” Myhand said, according to WYFF. “This crime to me was completely senseless, and if you watched it on TV, you would not expect the result that happened.”

Ivey is being held without bail at the Henderson County Detention Facility, WLOS reported.