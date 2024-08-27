Mariah Carey says mother, sister died on same day

Singer Mariah Carey is in mourning, losing her mother and sister on the same day.

The singer released a statement to CNN and People magazine that read, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

She did not say how Patricia Carey, 87, or Alison Carey, 63, died.

Mariah Carey said she spent time with her Julliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach mother before her death.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time,” Mariah Carey wrote.

She had called her relationship with her mother “complicated” in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

″Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities,” she wrote.

Mariah Carey sang with her mother on “O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus,” on the 2010 “Merry Christmas II You” album, Entertainment Weekly reported.

CNN reported that Mariah Carey and her sister were estranged. Allison Carey sued the “All I Want for Christmas” singer in 2021 for intentional infliction of emotional distress because of the memoir. Allison Carey said her sister used the book “to humiliate and embarrass” her.

Mariah Carey is the youngest of Patricia Carey’s three children she had with Alfred Carey. The couple divorced when the singer was 3 years old. Her father died in 2002, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The “Queen of Christmas” is scheduled to begin her annual Christmas concerts on Nov. 6, concluding the tour on Dec. 17.

