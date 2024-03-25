Man hurt when thrown from car’s hood during argument with wife in Wendy’s parking lot

HOLLAND, Mich. — An argument between a married couple in Michigan turned dangerous Monday after the man was thrown from the hood of a car as his wife drove away from a Wendy’s parking lot, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Holland Department of Public Safety, the man was seriously injured after the incident in Holland at about 12:35 p.m. EDT.

Authorities said the couple -- a 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman from Grand Haven who have not been identified -- were arguing inside a 2009 Dodge Charger in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant, WZZM-TV reported.

Police said the man stepped out of the vehicle and his wife then locked the doors, according to the television station.

When the woman attempted to drive away, her husband jumped onto the hood of the vehicle, WWMT-TV reported.

According to the news release, the woman turned left out of the parking lot and onto a private road between the Wendy’s and a Fifth Third Bank. During the maneuver, the man was thrown from the Dodge Charger and hit his head on the pavement, police said.

The man was taken to nearby Zeeland Hospital with serious injuries, WWMT reported. The woman was not injured.

It was unclear what led to the argument.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

