Man found shot after massive fire breaks out at Miami apartment building

MIAMI — Authorities found a man suffering gunshot wounds Monday while responding to a large fire that sparked at an apartment complex in Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting a fire at the building, next to Loomis Park in downtown Miami, around 8:15 a.m., Suarez said at a news conference. Responding officials found the injured man and took him to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, The Associated Press reported.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear whether the man’s injuries were self-inflicted. However, officials stressed at a news conference that the incident appeared to be isolated and no gunman was believed to be at large.

At 8:15am, #mfr was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 431 NW 3 Street. Currently, we are still working a 3 alarm fire. On arrival, multiple residents were rescued and evacuated. They are now being assisted by @RedCross and @MiamiPD. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/HdVvZWH29D — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) June 10, 2024

Firefighters rescued several people from the four-story apartment building, including some who were saved from their balconies, according to Suarez and the AP. It was not immediately clear how many people live in the building and if any were missing Monday afternoon.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after responding to the blaze and were in stable condition, Suarez said on Monday afternoon. WTVJ reported that two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

“We went to a defensive strategy because it is too dangerous for firefighters to work inside at this point,” Miami Fire Rescue public information officer Lt. Pete Sánchez said. Suarez said firefighters “have come outside the building to fight the fire from the outside in.”

“A fire of this magnitude is extremely dangerous,” the mayor said, noting that it has been at least 25 years since officials have seen such a big blaze. “They’re trying to contain it in a section of the building and hope that it doesn’t spread to any other buildings.”

It remained unclear Monday afternoon what sparked the fire.

Check back for more on this developing story.





