Man arrested in connection with shooting deaths of 2 at Colorado university dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Michigan man is accused in the shooting deaths of two people in a dormitory room last week at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, authorities said Monday.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Nicholas Trevon Jordan, 25, of Detroit, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder stemming from Friday’s shooting, The Denver Post reported.

He is accused in the deaths of Samuel Knopp, 24, of Parker, who was a student at the university; and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, of Pueblo. Both victims were in a Crestone House dorm room, according to the newspaper.

At approximately 8:37 AM, CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit responded and took him into custody without incident in the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East in Colorado Springs A booking photo of Nicholas Jordan will be released when he is processed into the El Paso County Jail. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 19, 2024

Jordan was enrolled at the school at the time of the shooting, university spokesperson Jenna Press said, according to the Post.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Jordan late Friday, KCNC-TV reported. He was spotted by Colorado Springs police officers on Monday morning and was arrested after a traffic stop, according to the television station.

Colorado Springs police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the people involved in the shooting knew each other and that it was an isolated incident.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Bail was set at $1 million, the Post reported. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group